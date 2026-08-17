'We want to win everything!' - Martin Odegaard sends chilling warning to rivals as Arsenal dismantle Man City in Community Shield statement

While the established stars shone, the spotlight also fell on the debutants. Bruno Guimaraes earned high praise from his new captain after a combative and composed display alongside youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly. "I think he has been unbelievable since the first moment," Odegaard said of the Brazilian. "He has come in here and feels like such a natural part of the team although we had some big fights in the past.

"He has been such a natural part of the team and you see his quality on the pitch, he is so good on the ball but he is also a fighter and he wins the ball."

Christos Tzolis was equally impressive, providing the service for Havertz and Odegaard either side of the interval. Odegaard added on the new winger: "Christos [Tzolis] as well on the left, he had two assists today and a strong performance. I think everyone was good today so it was good to see."



