Mariona Caldentey rescues wasteful Arsenal as Gunners edge past HB Koge in Women's Champions League opener

The dramatic victory highlighted just how demanding it was to breach the disciplined Danish outfit on the European stage.

Reflecting on her side's late persistence, Arsenal defender Steph Catley told Disney+: "It was a pretty crazy five minutes. It's football sometimes and we left it late. It's tough at the moment and in the Champions League there are no easy games. They defended great, we didn't score early and it didn't come until the end.

"In the Champions League you never think it's an easy day. I was expecting a tough game and it became really difficult but credit to the girls, they did everything and Mariona [Caldentey] was very calm in that moment."

Highlighting Cerci's decisive contribution in winning the spot-kick, Catley added: "I'm never in doubt when she is on the ball. You always felt she [Caldentey] was going to score. Selina [Cerci] made a big impact dribbling into the box."