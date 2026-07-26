Marcus Rashford told to release 'almighty statement' if he wants another chance at Man Utd amid 'commitment' question marks

Following loan spells at Aston Villa and Barcelona, the 28-year-old finds himself at a crossroads. Rashford's commitment was openly questioned in the first half of the 2024-25 season when he expressed a desire for a fresh challenge away from Manchester. talkSPORT host Hugh Woozencroft echoed these concerns, stating: "Rashford said he wanted a new challenge and unless you can be 100 per cent sure he is completely committed to Man United… he's shown he wasn't fully committed the last time he was at the club… how can you be sure he's going to be this time around?"

Former England international Micky Gray believes the forward must address the circumstances of his departure and confirm his dedication to the club's new era, if he truly wants another chance. "There's a few things here, The most important one is, if Rashford has a future at Man United, he has to do an almighty statement of why he wants to be at Man United and what the reasons were to leave the club in the first place. I think that's a priority that he has to do," Gray told talkSPORT.