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Marcus Rashford 'has earned the right to stay' at Barcelona as Frenkie de Jong praises 'real threat' amid uncertainty over Man Utd loanee's future
De Jong’s glowing endorsement
De Jong has left no doubt about where he stands regarding Rashford’s future at the Camp Nou. The England international joined the Catalan giants on a season-long loan from Manchester United and has quickly become a fan favourite under Hansi Flick. The Dutch midfielder believes the forward’s contributions on the pitch have more than justified a permanent transfer.
Speaking in an interview with SPORT, De Jong said: "Yes, he has earned the right to stay. In the minutes he’s played, he’s given us a lot: goals, assists, attacking runs. He’s a fast player who poses a real threat to opposing defenses. I’d be delighted if he stays with us," he explained. "I saw him arrive full of enthusiasm. He was very happy to be here, and from the first moment, it was clear he wanted to stay. He’s tried to adapt as best he can, and I’ve seen him doing well."
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Rashford's impact on the title race
The 28-year-old’s impact in Spain has been undeniable, providing much-needed pace and directness to Flick's attacking line. Across all competitions, Rashford has registered 14 goals and 14 assists, including a strike that will live long in the memory of the Blaugrana faithful. His contribution was essential in retaining the Spanish league crown, overcoming the challenge posed by Real Madrid.
Rashford famously emulated Lionel Messi with a sublime free-kick during a 2-0 Clasico win that effectively sealed the championship. That goal saw him become the first Englishman in over four decades to win the Spanish top-flight title with Barca, further cementing his status as a key figure in this season's success story.
The financial hurdles for Barcelona
Despite the player's desire to stay and the dressing room's approval, the financial logistics of a permanent deal remain complex. United have reportedly been firm on their valuation, and the Blaugrana are exploring creative ways to lower the immediate financial burden on their wage bill.
Reports suggest that the club is looking for a loan with a mandatory purchase option to delay the main payment. Rashford, for his part, is said to have agreed to adjust his substantial salary to ensure he does not have to return to Manchester.
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One final bow in Spain?
That off-pitch determination to remain at the club aligns with his public stance. When asked directly if he would be staying in Catalonia next season, Rashford offered a cryptic but hopeful response. "I don't know. I am not a magician, but if I was, I would stay. So we will see," he admitted.
For now, Rashford remains focused on the final match of the campaign with a trip to Valencia. Both he and De Jong are expected to feature in what is effectively a dead rubber with nothing left to play for as Barcelona close out their season. Whether this marks the end of Rashford's journey in Spain or the beginning of a new chapter remains the biggest question of the upcoming transfer window.