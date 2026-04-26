Marcus Rashford ‘happy to earn less’ at Barcelona than return to Man Utd - but England star told he must remain ‘patient’ in complicated transfer saga

Rashford has successfully rebuilt his reputation at the Camp Nou after leaving United on loan last summer. The forward has found his feet under Hansi Flick, providing a direct goal contribution every 92 minutes for Barca this season.

While some critics initially viewed the move as a gamble, Rashford has delivered a series of clinical performances to aid Barca’s charge toward the La Liga title.

The 27-year-old showcased his match-winning quality again by netting a spectacular second goal in a vital 2-0 victory over Getafe. This strike was his 13th of the campaign in all competitions, and he is hoping to remain with Barca beyond the summer.