Marcus Rashford gets unexpected new Manchester United shirt number after returning to Carrington

After a complex period away from Manchester United, Rashford has been given the number 14 shirt. Rashford previously wore the number 10 jersey before his departure, but that number is now occupied by Matheus Cunha. Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano shared the news, stating: "EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United decide to give Marcus Rashford new squad number as message to trust him and include as part of the team. Understand Rashford will wear number 14 shirt and now travelling with the team. Unless top European club bid arrives, he can stay."

The forward flew out on Sunday to join Michael Carrick and the squad in Dublin. Rashford, whose current contract expires in June 2028, aims to feel valued again after an extended absence.



