AC Milan isn't the right move for Marcus Rashford: Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao's presence mean Man Utd outcast should look elsewhere for January transfer

The 27-year-old definitely needs to get out of Old Trafford as soon as possible, but is San Siro really the right destination?

Just a couple of years ago, a struggling winger quit a massive Premier League club and moved to Milan in a desperate attempt to kickstart his career. It proved an inspired choice. Right now, Christian Pulisic is in the form of his life, having just scored in both the semis and final of the Supercoppa Italiana, as AC Milan upset Juventus and then, even more impressively, city rivals Inter to claim their first trophy since winning the 2022 Serie A title.

The question now is whether Marcus Rashford might follow in Pulisic's footsteps? Whereas Pulisic was deemed surplus to requirements at Chelsea, Rashford has become an outcast at Old Trafford and is in dire need of a January transfer, as the 27-year-old has acknowledged himself.

According to the latest reports, Rashford's representatives are already in Milan discussing a possible switch to San Siro, most likely on loan until the end of the season. And while such a deal might be difficult to finalise, it's certainly easy to understand why the move is of interest to the Englishman. The Rossoneri remain one of the biggest clubs in the game and there are few more iconic places to play football than the Giuseppe Meazza. However, does this proposed transfer really make sense for either party?...