'I'll copy his words!' – Marco Silva demands referee equality and bans draws in Porto derby

Benfica head coach Marco Silva previewed Sunday's explosive O Clássico against FC Porto at the Estádio do Dragão, with top spot in the Primeira Liga within touching distance. The Eagles sit two points behind their rivals and can leapfrog the champions with a victory.

Silva confirmed midfielder Enzo Barrenechea faces a late fitness check, while all other squad members remain available.

Despite recognizing Porto's slight home advantage, the manager insisted Benfica enter the fixture focused entirely on taking three points.