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Marc-Andre ter Stegen's next club? Barcelona goalkeeper nears shock move away from Spain after loan spell at Girona
Barcelona prepare to offload veteran goalkeeper
Following a frustrating loan stint at Girona, Ter Stegen has returned to Barcelona, but his time in Spain appears to be drawing to a close.
According to reports from Diario Sport, the La Liga champions have made it entirely clear that the 34-year-old is no longer part of their future project. Manager Hansi Flick preferred the impressive Joan Garcia during the first half of the campaign. Ter Stegen originally joined from Borussia Monchengladbach in July 2014 and went on to make 423 appearances and captain the club.
Now, Barcelona are eager to orchestrate a permanent departure to free up substantial room on their wage bill, ending a heavily decorated era.
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A tragic end to his Girona loan
The shot-stopper's brief tenure at Girona ended in utter disaster after making just two appearances following his January loan transfer. A severe hamstring injury prematurely concluded his season, shattering his World Cup dreams and contributing to Girona's relegation. Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann reacted to the massive blow, stating: "Ter Stegen's situation is tragic; it was his turn."
His former manager at Girona, Michel, echoed this deep disappointment: "It is a pity about Marc's situation. It is very complicated. It seemed impossible for him to come here and we have only been able to enjoy him for two weeks."
Ter Stegen now faces a crucial crossroads after his loan officially expires on June 30.
Ajax emerge as potential destination
A lifeline has rapidly emerged from Netherlands, with Ajax reportedly showing concrete interest in acquiring his services. The Amsterdam giants have recently appointed Michel, and he is pushing aggressively for a reunion. Ter Stegen possesses immense pedigree, having won 20 major honours with Barcelona, including seven league titles, six Copa del Rey trophies and one Champions League crown in 2015.
Michel views this vast experience as the perfect fit. However, Ajax are keeping their options open, actively monitoring alternative targets such as Yann Sommer and Mark Flekken, while also expressing interest in Dani Ceballos.
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What next for the German star?
Ter Stegen must now make a definitive decision regarding his immediate future. While he remains under contract with Barcelona until 2028, staying virtually guarantees a season on the bench. With Michel offering a prominent role, the €4m-rated veteran is expected to negotiate his exit from Spain in the coming weeks and embark on a fresh challenge in Amsterdam before pre-season begins.