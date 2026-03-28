Man Utd women's player ratings vs Man City: Marc Skinner's side are blown away! Lea Schuller again fails to fire as Red Devils are thumped in one-sided Manchester derby

Manchester City were all over United from the outset, and had the lead within 17 minutes, as Vivianne Miedema headed home after Lauren Hemp's deflected strike from range rattled the crossbar and went behind.

And within two minutes, Miedema scored again, as she was left in acres of space in the United box, and headed another effort beyond Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

On 25 minutes, City thought they had a third from a corner through Rebecca Knaak but her header from a corner was ruled out for an alleged foul in the box; Tullis-Joyce had complained about being impeded, but replays did not appear to show an infringement.

After half-time, City did grab their third through Kerstin Casparij, who tapped in at the back post after a fine ball in from Hemp.

United grew into the game somewhat but they could do nothing to lay a glove on their bitter rivals.

GOAL rates United's players from Old Trafford...