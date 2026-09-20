'Arms close to his body' – Premier League release official VAR audio after Manchester United denied penalty in Fulham draw

The Premier League has opted for full transparency following Manchester United's frustrating 1-1 draw at Fulham, publishing a statement and the accompanying VAR audio via their Match Centre on X. The incident in question occurred in the 86th minute when Lisandro Martinez flicked the ball toward Cottagers defender Bassey, with replays showing clear contact between the ball and the player's hand.

Despite the appeals from the United players, referee Peter Bankes immediately waved play on, a decision that was subsequently supported by his colleagues in the VAR booth. To clarify the process, the Premier League issued a statement confirming the check: 'The referee's call of no penalty to Manchester United for a potential handball offence by Bassey was checked and confirmed by VAR.'