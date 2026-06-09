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Man Utd plot shock transfer move for Leeds United first-team regular
Darlow emerges as United's leading target
Man Utd are weighing up a move for Leeds goalkeeper Darlow ahead of the new season. According to The Athletic, the club are searching for an experienced back-up goalkeeper, with the 35-year-old among their preferred options. Darlow's contract at Elland Road is due to expire at the end of the month, meaning he could be available on a free transfer.
Leeds would like to keep the Wales international, but he is widely expected to leave this summer. The prospect of joining a club competing in the Champions League could prove appealing to Darlow. However, United may face competition from other interested clubs as the goalkeeper prepares to decide his future.
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Goalkeeper overhaul could shape United's summer
United's interest in Darlow comes amid reports that both Altay Bayindir and Andre Onana could leave during the summer transfer window. The club are therefore exploring ways to reinforce the position while maintaining flexibility in their budget.
Darlow arrives on the shortlist after an impressive campaign with Leeds. He made 22 league appearances, kept five clean sheets and conceded 27 goals. He also produced 63 saves from the 90 shots he faced.
The financial aspect of the deal is particularly attractive. Securing an experienced goalkeeper without a transfer fee would allow United to direct more resources towards strengthening other areas of the squad.
United continue assessing goalkeeping options
Reports suggest the Red Devils are planning significant changes in their goalkeeping department during the current transfer window. Darlow is viewed as a potential addition capable of providing experience and competition for Senne Lammens. United's recruitment team are also considering alternative options as they evaluate the best solution for next season, with Wolves' Sam Johnstone also under consideration. The club's search remains ongoing as they assess both sporting and financial factors.
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Decision time as transfer interest grows
Darlow's future is likely to become clearer once his Leeds contract reaches its expiry date later this month. With interest building, the goalkeeper could soon weigh up offers from clubs looking to add experience between the posts. The outcome of any departures in their current goalkeeping group may ultimately determine how quickly the club moves in the market.