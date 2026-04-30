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Man Utd willing to offer THREE players to AC Milan to strike transfer deal for Rafael Leao
Red Devils eye Leao swap deal
United have identified Leao as a primary target to bolster their left wing and are reportedly willing to include Manuel Ugarte, Marcus Rashford, or Joshua Zirkzee in a potential swap deal, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. While Red Devils scouts recently watched Leao during a Serie A clash against Juventus, it appears the club is now considering moving players in the opposite direction to facilitate a move.
The Rossoneri have traditionally preferred straight cash offers for their star assets, but the opportunity to land established Premier League talent could change the dynamic of the negotiations. Leao remains under contract until 2028 with a net salary of 5.5 million plus bonus, a figure that United would have no trouble matching or exceeding to lure him to Old Trafford.
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Milan set asking price for exit
Despite Leao possessing a massive €175 million (£152m/$205m) release clause, Milan directors are reportedly open to starting negotiations at a much lower figure of around €50 million (£43m/$59m). The 26-year-old’s relationship with the San Siro hierarchy has cooled following a dip in consistency, and the club no longer views the winger as untouchable in the current market.
United’s interest comes at a time when the Portuguese forward has faced criticism from the Milan crowd, evidenced when his own fans once again booed him during a recent substitution. This frustration, combined with United's need for more "numerical superiority" on the left flank, has accelerated talks regarding a summer transfer.
Three stars on the table
According to reports, Zirkzee is a particularly interesting name in the discussions, given Milan’s previous interest in the forward before his move to England. The Dutch international has struggled for game time this term, totaling just 551 minutes and 21 appearances throughout the 2025-26 campaign, making him a prime candidate for a return to Italy.
Rashford and Ugarte are also mentioned as possible makeweights. Rashford is currently spending time away from Manchester on loan at Barcelona, and while the Catalan side holds a €30 million (£26m/$33m) option to buy, his future remains unresolved. Ugarte, meanwhile, has found himself on the fringes of the squad and has allegedly been offered to teams across Europe by his representative, Jorge Mendes.
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Milan planning offensive overhaul
The departure of Leao would trigger a significant rebuilding phase for the Milan attack as they prepare for a return to the Champions League under Massimiliano Allegri. The club is already exploring alternatives to lead the line next season, with Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth currently topping their list of priorities for the centre-forward position.
While some within the club would prefer a pure cash injection to fund their own targets, the inclusion of Zirkzee or Rashford would fill immediate gaps in the squad. United’s primary target for the left wing is reportedly Morgan Rogers, but with the Aston Villa star valued at nearly £100 million ($135m), Leao could cost half as much, making the Portuguese international a much more financially viable solution for the Red Devils.