Man Utd's season-defining week: Marc Skinner's Red Devils need results against Bayern Munich and Man City to prevent promising campaign falling apart

Out of the FA Cup after defeat to Chelsea in the fifth round last month, before losing to the same opponent in that League Cup final just recently, United's eggs are now split into two baskets. One represents their ongoing European exploits, with a two-legged quarter-final clash with Bayern Munich to begin at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, and the other is their Women's Super League campaign, which is in danger of falling seriously short of expectations.

Despite some historic highs, United could end this season both without a trophy and without Champions League football. Given how many positives have emerged this year, how has it come to this? And can Skinner and his Red Devils get things back on track? Or is it too late?