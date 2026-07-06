Elliot Anderson, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali are off the table - so where do Man Utd turn now? Ranking the Red Devils' midfield options after early transfer window blows

However, their Manchester United counterparts are unsure exactly how to feel right now. They've seen their side waste millions in the transfer market over the years, so they've come to appreciate the importance of prudence - and yet they're understandably concerned that manager Michael Carrick might not have sufficient quality at his disposal to fight on four fronts during the 2026-27 campaign.

The expectation was that after securing a hugely important return to the Champions League via a surprise third-placed finish, United would spend big during the summer transfer window. As it stands, though, United have yet to complete a single deal, as Ederson's £35 million transfer from Atalanta is yet to be finalised while he was representing Brazil at the World Cup. The deal is considered a formality, but United supporters are understandably starting to fret, given they'd already seen Elliot Anderson join Manchester City before Fernandes and Tonali moved to Spurs.

So, what do United do now? The mere fact that midfielders are going for mad money underlines how difficult it is to find a quality ball-winner or playmaker in the current climate - and Carrick's need for reinforcements has only been made all the more pressing by the serious injury suffered by Manuel Ugarte at the World Cup. However, United aren't all out of options. Below, GOAL ranks seven of the best midfielders still on the market...