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Man Utd prepare £60m bid for top target Lewis Hall as Fabrizio Romano confirms move 'approved'
Major push for Hall
According to TEAMtalk, the Red Devils are preparing to formalise a £60m opening bid to sign Newcastle left-back Hall. The transfer fee would make Hall the club's most expensive arrival of the summer window, surpassing Andrey Santos, who previously joined for £50m (£48m plus £2m in add-ons). The decision to pursue the young defender follows the approval of Old Trafford's internal management to strengthen their backline.
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Romano confirms United interest
Prominent transfer journalist Romano confirmed United's serious interest in the Newcastle defender via his YouTube channel. He stated: "Many questions on Lewis Hall and Manchester United. I already told you this in June and I stand by my information.
"Man Utd really appreciate Lewis Hall and Man Utd consider Lewis Hall as an ideal player they would like to add to their squad. So, Lewis Hall is on the Manchester United list, for sure, and he’s a player internally approved at Manchester United. But, my understanding is that Newcastle will make their life complicated. Newcastle don’t want to sell Lewis Hall.
"Newcastle already made big money this summer from Tonali, Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes… He (Guimaraes) is expected to join Arsenal this summer. We have to wait for the club-to-club agreement but the deal is moving in the right direction. Bruno wants to go to Arsenal.
"So, Newcastle wants to keep Lewis Hall and Newcastle don’t want to sell the player. That’s the indication, that’s the message. Then if you ask me, Man Utd consider him top target? Yes. Man Utd are having some contacts to understand the situation of Lewis Hall? Yes, for sure. But then there is Newcastle and so before saying Man Utd are going to try all in, we have to understand Newcastle stance and Newcastle position."
St James' Park exodus
Newcastle's talent drain continues following Alexander Isak's departure the previous summer, which was compounded by the exits of Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali, and manager Eddie Howe this summer. United plan to exploit this ongoing instability at St James' Park, with Romano confirming Old Trafford officials intend to push hard before the deadline. He continued: "It’s going to be a story to follow, for sure, because Man Utd are not done in the market. That’s clear. They did their stuff in June, July but they’re not done in the market and now we are August."
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Season opener fast approaching
United will open the new 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a trip to newly-promoted Hull City on August 22. Newcastle will face a challenging opening match against Liverpool at St James' Park the following day. Both clubs are now racing against time to conclude their transfer business before those opening fixtures get underway.
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