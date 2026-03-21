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Man Utd kick up a fuss! PGMOL complaint expected over Amad Diallo penalty claim in Bournemouth draw
Red Devils ready to strike back
Old Trafford officials are reportedly livid after Amad appeared to be wrestled to the ground inside the area while 1-0 up. Despite being positioned only yards away, referee Stuart Attwell waved away the appeals, allowing the Cherries to break and equalise through Ryan Christie moments later.
As first reported by the Daily Mail, incident has sparked internal outrage, with the club viewing the lack of a VAR intervention as a significant 'two-goal swing'. United argue that the failure to award the spot-kick directly impacted their ability to secure all three points in a tight race to qualify for next season's Champions League.
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Unfair treatment?
This report was also backed up by Ben Jacobs, who also discussed Harry Maguire's red card. On social media side X, he wrote: "Manchester United set to make a formal complaint today to PGMOL after the failure to award a second penalty in last night’s draw with Bournemouth."
"Club will argue Amad was clearly wrestled to ground with no attempt to play the ball. Manchester United are angry at what they perceive to be a clear VAR error. It is also noted similar penalty incidents were treated differently in the same game leading to Harry Maguire being sent off. MUFC also unhappy with nine minutes of added time being played in the game."
Carrick left baffled by officiating inconsistency
Head coach Carrick also expressed his anger after the match. He believed that if one foul deserved a penalty, then so should the other. The fact that it was a similar foul, inside the penalty area, made the referee's objections even more difficult to accept.
"Just the decision for the penalty, I don't understand how you can be one and the other and give one and not. Mental," he told Sky Sports. "Massive. Absolutely massive. That's what VAR was for. Clean it up and consistency. Surely whatever they think, if one's been given, there are enough people to decide that it's the same as the first. It's two different decisions, so a bit baffling really.
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What comes next?
The 2-2 draw keeps United in third place, but their grip on a podium finish is weakening. They now have 55 points from 31 matches, just four points ahead of fifth-placed Aston Villa. Carrick's side will next face Leeds United in the Premier League in April.
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