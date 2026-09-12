Man Utd boss Michael Carrick hits back at Elliot Anderson after 'Kings of Manchester' claim ahead of derby showdown against Man City

The midfielder's highly anticipated first derby was fuelled by his own recent admission: “It’s been one of the biggest derbies in the world. And for as long as I’ve known, City have been the Kings of Manchester.”

City head coach Enzo Maresca, who replaced Pep Guardiola in the summer, quickly defended his marquee signing, pointing to the club's staggering recent success. "Probably the reason why Elliot said that is because he grew up in the last 15 years," Maresca explained. "I think Manchester City were unbelievable in what they achieved. So it was normal when Elliot said that... For me the reason Elliot said that is because when he grew up Manchester City was dominant."

When quizzed about the taunt, Carrick flatly rejected the premise with a wry smile. "I’m definitely not using that phrase, at all, no," the United boss fired back.

Despite brushing off the label, Carrick acknowledged the reality of City's supremacy. "I understand it," he conceded. "We are humble enough and realistic enough to know where we have come from in recent history."



