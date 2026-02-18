AFP
Man Utd make definitive call on Jadon Sancho's future amid underwhelming Aston Villa loan spell
Sancho's struggles at Aston Villa
Sancho signed for Aston Villa in the summer transfer window in a move that offered the winger another chance to revive his career. However, the 25-year-old is finding it tough to make an impact at Villa Park. He has made only six Premier League starts and is yet to register a goal in the English top flight so far this season. He has only managed to find the back of the net for the Villans in the Europa League and a total of one goal from 25 games in all competitions makes for dismal reading. Sancho was linked with Borussia Dortmund and Turkish clubs in the January transfer window but will now remain with Emery's side for the rest of the season.
- Getty Images Sport
Man Utd make final Sancho decision
Sancho is also in the final year of his Manchester United contract but the Red Devils do have the option to trigger a 12-month extension. According to The Sun, the club have already decided against keeping Sancho on for another year and trying to sell him for a fee. United want his £200,000-a-week wages off the bill in the summer and are now willing to see him walk away on a free transfer. If he does leave at the end of the season as expected, Sancho will go down as one of Manchester United's biggest transfer flops. The Red Devils splashed out £73 million to sign Sancho in 2021 but he has only managed 83 appearances for the club in that time, scoring 12 goals.
Emery talks Sancho future
Emery has praised Sancho for his recent improved form and has suggested the club could look to sign him permanently. Asked if he had thought about signing Sancho, he told reporters: "Not yet, but he is a fantastic player. Hopefully he can help us by increasing his qualities in our structure like he is doing. He will need another contract, and maybe it could be here. If he plays his best football, we will want him. But also other teams could be involved in the interest for him. The first part of the season was not enoug. He was working and trying, but not achieving the performance we needed. Now he is getting better. He is getting the challenge for him and us."
- (C)Getty Images
What comes next?
Sancho now has the rest of the campaign to try and convince Villa to keep him at the club. Emery's side remain in third place in the Premier League and return to action on Saturday against Leeds United at Villa Park.
Advertisement