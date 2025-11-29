Man Utd legends reveal first impressions of 'frightening' Juan Sebastian Veron and are still in disbelief Argentina legend flopped in the Premier League

Speaking of Veron with Paddy McGuinness, Scholes said: "When they're nice people like that, you want them to do well. The talent he had was frightening. Why it didn't work, I don't know. He was in our position [midfield] wasn't he?"

Butt, who alongside Scholes was in disbelief that it didn't quite happen for the player, then remembered a 4-1 win over Everton where Veron shone, adding: "We played Everton at home in [one of] the first games of the season. He scored, and I swear to god the whole stadium stood up and clapped him. I'm sat in the directors box, I was suspended, and I'm thinking 'I don't think I'm ever going to play again.' But it just didn't work out for him." Scholes then added: "And you wouldn't think it would be that difficult would you?"

Butt also shared a story from Veron's debut season, recalling: "It was freezing at Carrington one day, and he's come out and he literally had a coat on, he had a snood on, he had gloves, he was shaking. And he said 'I can't feel my teeth' We're all p*ssing ourselves.

"He was absolutely freezing cold! He'd never seen weather that bad. Obviously he'd been to Italy, but it was different to where he'd been. It wasn't like that. I do find it difficult to have a pop at players that come from afar and try and buy into our culture."

