Man Utd legend launches stunning attack on 'rage baiter' Vinicius Junior amid talk of transfer swoop for Real Madrid star
Man Utd transfers: Who will Red Devils target in 2026?
Speculation regarding potential targets for the summer window is beginning to build in Manchester. United are back in the hunt for a top-four finish under interim head coach Michael Carrick and could have Champions League action to offer would-be recruits.
That will make it easier to land top targets, with questions being asked of how long former Ballon d’Or contender Vinicius will be spending at Santiago Bernabeu. He has seen a Premier League move mooted for some time.
Parker explains why Vinicius Jr would be wrong for Man Utd
Parker is not convinced that the 25-year-old would be the right kind of character for United, telling PariuriX: “It would be very interesting for Vinicius Junior to come to the Premier League, but I would prefer if he did it for another team to be perfectly honest. You don't need anyone like him around. He has so much talent about him, but it is never going to be recognised as such because of the person he is. To me he is just a rage baiter. He is looking for every reason to keep acting the way he is, which is a shame.
“To be that talented and act like that is a real shame. He had the potential to be respected by everyone, but with the way he acts I am sure, he will be difficult to have in the dressing room.
“People out there will be trying to do anything to make him lose his head, which is very easy for him. When he loses his head, he affects the football team. We have seen it so many times in Real Madrid.
“We can talk about 100 things he could be doing in a different way, but one thing I don't like about him or any other player being black or brown is when they are talking about walking off the pitch. I don't want that rubbish. I don't need to see a rage baiter coming to Manchester United. We need footballers. Play 90 minutes and do everything you can, don't turn it into anything else.
“I don't see any other black players doing the same that he is doing. The way he is carrying himself is not normal. At the end of the day there will always be a minority, but he would be respected more just for playing football.
“In many ways he is hated by every football fan. It is the same as with [Marc] Cucurella. Chelsea fans would say they love him, but they would hate him if he played for another club. Brighton fans hate him and he played there. If Vinicius Junior didn't play at Real Madrid the fans would hate him as well.”
Bowen told he would be a squad player at Old Trafford
While urging United to steer clear of Vinicius, Parker added when asked if West Ham captain Bowen would be a shrewd alternative when it comes to reinforcements on the flanks: “I think Jarrod Bowen is a decent player, but I don't think he is what Man United needs. I also think he has dropped in level, however he is still very important to West Ham.
“Would I be extremely mad at the club bringing him in to be a squad player? Probably not, but he would never be a starter and I think he needs to be a starter. He has always been that and he is not an impact player as such. He is a player who likes to be involved with the game from start to finish.
“I like him, but he wouldn't improve Manchester United. He is the type of player who has a ceiling and in my opinion he has hit that ceiling. He is not going to improve a lot with better players around him and he is not better than what we have.”
Will Man Utd have the funds to sign Villa star Rogers?
Parker may not be convinced by Bowen but he believes another England international, Villa star Rogers, would make a stunning impact at Old Trafford if domestic rivals could be talked into a sale.
The two-time Premier League title winner said of a man hoping to earn a World Cup starting berth with the Three Lions this summer: “Oh, Morgan Rogers is very, very, very good. Extremely good. At the moment we are looking at him to be a starter for England at the World Cup. If he played for any other club than Aston Villa, he would be one of the first players on the team sheet of England. He is a fantastic player and to me he is the best attacking midfielder in the country.
“The problem is if Aston Villa were to lose him, I think Unai Emery would walk away. He would say he can't continue being the manager. Would he want to see Morgen Rogers coming and destroying him playing for Man United? There is just no way. But I think he would be a fantastic addition to the Man United squad. I just have a hard time seeing it happening, but he would be an amazing signing.”
United will have money to spend this summer, but it is yet to be determined how big that budget will be - as they chase down European qualification - and who said war chest will be handed to, as a permanent successor to Ruben Amorim will not be appointed until the 2025-26 campaign is over.
