Man Utd wonderkid JJ Gabriel training in Barcelona as Deco breaks silence on starlet's transfer demand

The 15-year-old requested a sudden contract termination last month to force a move away from Manchester United. However, the Red Devils swiftly rejected the proposal, desperate to retain one of football's most promising young talents.

With the standoff dragging on, the attacker has temporarily relocated to Spain. According to the Manchester Evening News, Gabriel is maintaining his fitness by working with private coach Jack Hunter at the British School Stadium in Castelldefels, Catalonia.

The youngster and his family frequently visit Barcelona and are eager to engineer a switch to Camp Nou. Meanwhile, fierce rivals Real Madrid are also keeping close tabs on his rapidly developing situation.



