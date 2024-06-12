Man Utd fixtures 2024-25: Full Premier League schedule, key dates & ticket details

Erik ten Hag's side will be looking to improve on a disappointing campaign last time out, with the Premier League fixtures to be released soon

Manchester United will discover their fixture list for the 2024-25 Premier League campaign on June 18, with the Red Devils aiming to put things right after finishing eighth in the table last season.

With Erik ten Hag having received the backing of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS to remain in charge, the Dutchman, who delivered FA Cup glory in May, will be under pressure to put together a squad capable of competing for a place in the Champions League.

United began the 2023-24 campaign with a home clash against Wolves - a game they narrowly edged 1-0 - before they then faced Tottenham, Nottingham Forest, Arsenal and Brighton.

Ten Hag's men concluded the league season with a 2-0 win over Brighton, with their FA Cup triumph over Manchester City ensuring they would be in the Europa League for 2024-25, a competition they won under Jose Mourinho back in 2017.

Check back on June 18, when GOAL will bring you the full month-to-month breakdown of all of United's Premier League matches in 2024-25.

