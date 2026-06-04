Man Utd tie down veteran star to new contract as Red Devils keep 'important leader' in Michael Carrick's dressing room

United have secured the future of Heaton, ensuring the veteran goalkeeper remains a key part of the furniture at Carrington. The 40-year-old has put pen to paper on a fresh one-year deal, extending his second spell at the club where he originally began his career as an academy graduate.

Heaton has been widely praised for his influence behind the scenes, serving as a vital bridge between the coaching staff and the playing squad. Since his return in 2021, he has won the Carabao Cup with the club and become an integral figure in the dressing room, with the club viewing his leadership as essential for maintaining high standards within the group.