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Man Utd considering Tyler Adams transfer swoop with USMNT & Bournemouth star available for bargain fee
Red Devils seek further midfield reinforcements
According to the Daily Mail, United are actively exploring the possibility of bringing Adams to Old Trafford as they look to put the finishing touches on a reconstructed midfield unit. The club has already been proactive in the current window, securing the services of Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa for a combined expenditure of £85 million. However, the departure of veteran Brazilian Casemiro on a free transfer and a significant injury blow to Manuel Ugarte have forced the recruitment team to look for further depth.
Ugarte, who sustained a long-term knee injury while representing Uruguay at the World Cup, has left a void in the defensive midfield strata that Michael Carrick is desperate to fill. While the club is juggling various positional needs and a strictly monitored transfer budget, Adams has remained a consistent name on their shortlist.
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A financial opening at the Vitality Stadium
One of the primary drivers behind United's interest in Adams is the potential cost of the deal, which is estimated to be around £35m. This price point makes him a far more accessible target than many other elite holding midfielders currently on the market. While Bournemouth have remained steadfast in their refusal to negotiate for fellow midfielder Alex Scott, there is a growing belief among recruitment circles that a sensible bid for Adams would be entertained by the Cherries hierarchy this summer.
The contractual situation at the Vitality Stadium is also playing into United's hands as they monitor the landscape. Both Adams and Scott have only two years remaining on their current deals, and with Scott reportedly reluctant to sign an extension, Bournemouth face the prospect of their prize assets entering their final twelve months next year. Moving Adams now for a significant fee would allow the South Coast club to reinvest while avoiding the risk of his market value depreciating as his contract runs down.
Data-driven interest in the USMNT star
The pursuit of Adams is being heavily influenced by United's evolving approach to recruitment, which now leans heavily on statistical analysis under the guidance of director of data Mike Sansoni. The club’s internal metrics have highlighted the 27-year-old’s exceptional output when compared to other defensive specialists in the top flight. Specifically, the former RB Leipzig man - who moved to Bournemouth from Leeds United in 2023 - has recorded physical exertion and ground coverage metrics that place him in the elite bracket of Premier League performers in recent seasons.
Despite standing at 5ft 9in, Adams has also impressed the Old Trafford scouts with his ability to win aerial duels and his efficiency in winning back possession. The midfielder featured in 26 matches for Bournemouth last season, scoring two goals and providing two assists to help the club finish sixth and secure Europa League football for next season. His physical impact was equally notable, with last season's data showing him ranking in the top four out of 85 players in half of the club's key running categories.
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Proven pedigree on the international stage
Beyond his domestic performances, Adams has recently returned from a successful individual campaign at the World Cup with the United States, where he featured in four matches, missed just one group-stage game against Turkey, and bowed out in the round of 16 against Belgium. His leadership and composure on the world stage have reinforced the belief at Carrington that he is ready for the pressure of playing for one of Europe's biggest clubs.
United have actually been monitoring his progress for several years, including a period in January where a move was mooted before he suffered a mistimed knee injury during a clash at Old Trafford. That injury occurred just minutes into a thrilling 4-4 draw between Bournemouth and United, momentarily halting the momentum of a potential transfer.
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