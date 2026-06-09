Man Utd earn ‘cheap’ Ederson transfer praise as fellow Brazilian explains what £38m midfielder will offer as Casemiro’s replacement

The arrival of Ederson is widely viewed as a succession plan for veteran enforcer Casemiro, who is set to depart Old Trafford after a decorated career. Filling the boots of a five-time Champions League winner is no small feat, but Sandro believes his compatriot has the physical tools and the mentality required to step into the breach.

"I know that he's a top midfielder," Sandro explained. "He went to Brazil a few times with the national team. I saw a couple of videos, whilst I didn't follow him game by game, I know that he's strong. He has that physical ability to play in the Premier League and I know that a few other clubs wanted to sign him from the Premier League as well. But this is a player that will come to United to replace Casemiro. And, wow… to replace Casemiro, you have to put your level right at the top, right up there with the best, because Casemiro is a huge, huge player, and he did well at United."