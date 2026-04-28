Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes equals Cristiano Ronaldo & Robin van Persie after another decisive Premier League display

The United captain has reached a major milestone after moving level with club legend Ronaldo for Premier League goal involvements. During United's 2-1 victory against Brentford on Monday, Fernandes provided the crucial assist for Benjamin Sesko to double the lead.

The assist marked Fernandes' 140th goal involvement in the competition, seeing him match the tally achieved by his former team-mate. Notably, the midfield maestro reached this figure in 11 matches fewer than Ronaldo, who accumulated his stats across two separate spells at the club.