Man Utd must ‘break the rules’ with Bruno Fernandes as Michael Owen explains what needs to happen in contract talks with talismanic Red Devils captain

That deal does include a 12-month clause that can be triggered by the Red Devils, giving them more time in which to reach a compromise with their skipper, but the hope is that everyone can come to an agreement in the next few weeks.

With the 2026-27 campaign fast approaching, and Fernandes back in training following his involvement with Portugal at the World Cup finals, the ideal scenario would be for an announcement to be made before competitive club action resumes.

Fernandes posted 21 assists for United in the English top-flight last season, snatching an entry in the record books away from Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne, with those exploits further highlighting his value to the collective cause.

He will turn 32 in early September, and has been at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’ since January 2020, but remains a talismanic presence for the Red Devils with five Player of the Year awards to his name.