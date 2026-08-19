Man City turn attention to Roma midfielder Manu Kone after United abandon pursuit

Manchester City have added Kone to their shortlist of potential recruits ahead of the looming transfer deadline, According to The Guardian. Under the guidance of new manager Enzo Maresca and sporting director Hugo Viana, the club are currently undergoing a significant midfield restructure.

City have already seen the high-profile exits of Rodri, Bernardo Silva, and Tijjani Reijnders this summer, leaving a notable void in the middle of the pitch.

While they recently secured Elliot Anderson in a massive £116 million deal from Nottingham Forest, the Manchester outfit remain actively in the market for additional quality to ensure they are fully prepared to defend their domestic crown this season.