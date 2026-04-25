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Richard Martin

Man City player ratings vs Southampton: Nico Gonzalez golazo keeps treble hopes alive as Pep Guardiola's second string survive huge FA Cup semi-final scare

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Nico Gonzalez scored a late screamer as Manchester City roared back from an almighty scare to beat Southampton 2-1 and reach the FA Cup final for a fourth consecutive year. Finn Azaz's unstoppable curler had given the Championship side an unlikely lead but Jeremy Doku's deflected equaliser soon restored parity before Gonzalez provided the grandstand finish.

After a first half that literally lulled two City fans to sleep live on television, the occasion roared into life as City took the game by the scruff of the neck and did everything to open the scoring.

But after the hapless Omar Marmoush and substitute Savinho came close, it was Southampton who took a shock lead in the 79th minute with an incredible long-range curler from Ireland international Azaz.

The Saints' elation only lasted three minutes though as Doku, who had been probing ever since he came on, cut inside and aimed a shot at goal which ricocheted off defender James Bree and nestled into the far bottom corner.

Southampton responded with another rocket from Kuryu Matsuki but James Trafford tipped it over the bar and moments later Gonzalez took aim and fired City into the final.

GOAL rates Man City's players from Wembley Stadium...

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    James Trafford (7/10):

    Had very little to do and then there was literally nothing he could do to stop Azaz's curler. He then made a crucial finger-tip save to keep out Kuryu Matsuki's potent effort after the equaliser.

    Matheus Nunes (6/10):

    Gave a solid display, battling on after an injury scare.

    John Stones (7/10):

    An impressive display given how long he had been out injured in what could be his last City game at Wembley.

    Nathan Ake (6/10):

    Another player who stood tall in what could be one of his last outings in a City shirt.

    Rayan Ait-Nouri (5/10):

    Didn't get forward enough and then Guardiola called upon O'Reilly.

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    Midfield

    Nico Gonzalez (7/10):

    Steadily grew into the game before unleashing a truly unstoppable strike worthy of winning any game.

    Tijjani Reijnders (6/10):

    Another player who didn't really take his chance. Hit the post in the first half but the play was offside.

    Mateo Kovacic (6/10):

    Responsible for some nice passages of play before being removed along with Foden.

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    Attack

    Phil Foden (5/10):

    Wasted the opportunity that came with his first start for City since early March, creating hardly any danger before being hauled off in the 58th minute.

    Omar Marmoush (6/10):

    Another disappointing Wembley outing after missing the penalty in last year's final. Had some bright moments but each time he beat the offside trap he either misfired or played the wrong pass.

    Rayan Cherki (6/10):

    City's biggest threat before Doku was introduced although he did lose the ball leading to Southampton's goal.

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  • Manchester City v Southampton - Emirates FA Cup Semi FinalGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Jeremy Doku (8/10):

    Upped the threat level when he came on and even if his equaliser was fortunate he was rewarded for his persistence. Claimed the assist for Gonzalez's strike.

    Savinho (6/10):

    Couldn't fault his effort but should have done better with his two chances.

    Erling Haaland (5/10):

    Barely touched the ball after replacing Marmoush.

    Nico O'Reilly (6/10):

    Helped crank up the threat when he replaced Ait-Nouri.

    Bernardo Silva (N/A):

    Brought on with five minutes remaining.

    Pep Guardiola (6/10):

    Took a big gamble with his wholesale changes and it almost backfired although it is to his credit that his substitutions helped City through.

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