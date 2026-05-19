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Mark Doyle

Man City player ratings vs Bournemouth: The title race is over! Pep Guardiola's perfect farewell goes up in smoke as Antoine Semenyo struggles in draw that hands Arsenal the Premier League trophy

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Despite the best efforts of Erling Haaland, Manchester City gifted the Premier League title to Arsenal by drawing 1-1 at Bournemouth on Tuesday evening. The visitors had arrived at Dean Court hoping to close the gap to the Gunners to just two points ahead of Sunday's final round of fixtures and, thus, give Pep Guardiola a shot at lifting the trophy for a seventh time before stepping down as manager.

However, the visitors never looked entirely comfortable, perhaps distracted by the media frenzy caused by the news that the Catalan is to bring the curtain down on his 10-year tenure at the Etihad, or maybe just drained by their efforts in Saturday’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea. Whatever the truth, they were miles off their usual pace in the first half and fell behind to a stunning strike from Eli Junior Kroupi six minutes before the break.

Pep Guardiola tried to switch things up shortly after half-time by taking off Antoine Semenyo, who endured a dismal return to his old stomping ground, the surprisingly subdued Bernardo Silva and the desperately disappointing Mateo Kovacic - but not one of the trio's replacements made any kind of positive impact on the game.

Indeed, Bournemouth should have actually taken all three points but Andoni Iraola's Champions League-chasing side squandered a succession of gilt-edged opportunities before Haaland whipped home a wonderful injury-time strike after a goal-mouth scramble. Of course, it was all a case of too little, too late for City, who now face an uncertain future without one of the most influential and successful coaches in football history.

Below, GOAL rates all of the City players on show on a devastating night at Dean Court...


  • Bournemouth v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Gigi Donnarumma (7/10):

    Left rooted to the spot by Junior Kroupi's strike but the Italian goalkeeper kept City in the game with some big saves.

    Matheus Nunes (4/10):

    Bournemouth clearly targeted the makeshift right-back as a weak link in the City defence, so no surprise that Bournemouth's opener came down his side.

    Abdukodir Khusanov (5/10):

    The Uzbekistan centre-back was one of the reasons why City never looked solid at the back, as his positioning was often poor.

    Marc Guehi (5/10):

    Not a great night for the former Crystal Palace man, who came off second-best in far too many duels.

    Nico O'Reilly (5/10):

    Never looked entirely comfortable in defence and also squandered an excellent opportunity to level the game early in the second half after being put in on goal by Haaland.

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  • Bournemouth v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Rodri (7/10):

    Looked set to dominate the game early on with his precision passing, which created a couple of good chances for City, while he also struck the post before Haaland's equaliser. But the Spaniard wasn't quite at his brilliant best as the visitors' backline was repeatedly exposed by Bournemouth's blistering breaks.

    Mateo Kovacic (3/10):

    A desperately ineffective showing from the Croat, who offered very little defensively and nothing offensively. Unsurprisingly hauled off 10 minutes into the second half.

    Bernardo Silva (4/10):

    Normally such a pivotal player for City - particularly in important matches - but the Portuguese never really got going and was replaced before the hour mark.

  • Bournemouth v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Antoine Semenyo (5/10):

    Created a great early chance for Doku with some terrific wing play before seeing a well-taken goal disallowed for offside. However, his Wembley heroics probably caught up with him, as he was hauled off shortly after half-time.

    Erling Haaland (8/10):

    Provided a fine through-ball for Semenyo to score but the Ghanaian had ever so slightly mistimed his run, while more good work from the Norwegian was wasted by O'Reilly. The big shame for City was that they only gave Haaland a first real sight of goal in injury time - because he inevitably made the most of it.

    Jeremy Doku (5/10):

    Created some space for himself on the edge of the area with a beautiful feint only to shoot weakly at Djordje Petrovic. Saw plenty of the ball thereafter but did little with it and the man who'd done more than most to keep City's title dream alive was rightly withdrawn with a quarter of an hour to go.


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  • Bournemouth v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Rayan Cherki (5/10):

    Arguably should have started the game but the Frenchman failed to to turn the game around despite being given more than half an hour to do so.

    Phil Foden (5/10):

    Looked like something resembling his old brilliant self against Palace last week but couldn't produce the bit of magic City needed here as a second-half sub.

    Savinho (5/10):

    Replaced Semenyo on the wing but proved no more effective.

    Omar Marmoush (N/A):

    Only came on for Doku for the final 15 minutes.

    Pep Guardiola (4/10):

    A miserable night for the outgoing coach, whose decision to start Kovacic ahead of Cherki did not go well at all. The Catalan was bold with his second-half substitutions but, for once, nothing he did worked. A tame end to his final Premier League title tilt.

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