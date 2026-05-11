Getty
Man City star Nico O’Reilly backed to nail down England role for ‘the next decade’ - what does that mean for Utd defender Luke Shaw?
Meteoric rise: How O'Reilly became a star for club and country
Gray, who once filled the left-back position himself and earned three senior international caps in 1999 while on the books of Sunderland, believes that Shaw’s experience can still be put to good use by Thomas Tuchel. There are, however, obvious concerns regarding his fitness - given how many enforced injury absences have been taken in at Old Trafford.
Shaw may have to accept a back-up role from now on with his country, with the likes of Lewis Hall and Myles Lewis-Skelly also competing for recognition in a position that has seen several emerging talents break through.
O’Reilly appears to have surged to the front of that queue, having only made his competitive debut for City in August 2024. A meteoric rise to prominence has seen him take in more than 50 appearances this season, with a memorable brace being recorded in the 2026 Carabao Cup final as the first major honour of his career was secured.
The City academy graduate, who has thrived in a system under Pep Guardiola that grants him licence to roam, is now looking to figure prominently for England as they chase down global glory on North American soil.
- Getty
Why Man City starlet O'Reilly can dominate with England?
Quizzed on whether O’Reilly offers more as an all-rounder than his rivals for the left-back spot, Gray - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with betFIRST - said: “He would be my choice now, 100%.
“I think you've got to take on board some of the big games that he's been involved in since he's broken into the Man City starting XI, the big European nights and what he's achieved on those European nights.
“I think when we've seen him in an England shirt, he's never let anybody down. He's become Mr. Reliable at left-back or whatever position that they seem to play him in.
“Has Luke Shaw had his day? We used to have a bunch of left-backs where it was a difficult position to stamp down as your own, but I think Nico O'Reilly's got that opportunity now for maybe the next decade because of his age, but I think he's an incredible talent.”
Does Man Utd star Shaw still have a role to play with England?
Gray went on to say of long-serving United defender Shaw, who must also fend off competition from the likes of Tino Livramento and Djed Spence - men capable of filling full-back positions on either flank - in order to earn a seat on England’s World Cup-bound plane: “My personal point of view would be to take Luke Shaw just because of his experience and his know-how and he's been involved in major competitions before.
“I think the worry is going to be with Thomas Tuchel - and this goes for quite a few players - is he's got to rely on players staying fit for the remainder of the tournament and I think that's one of the worries he's going to have with people like Luke Shaw.
“Whereas if Nico O'Reilly goes, you don't worry about that much, he doesn't really pick up very many injuries, he's young, his muscles are not going to break down in a tournament like that. But even if everybody's fit, from what I've seen this season from every single player who's played in that left-back position, Nico O'Reilly would be my number one, hands down.”
- Getty Images
When will England's 2026 World Cup squad be announced?
The Football Association has confirmed that Tuchel will be naming his World Cup squad on May 22. That is two days prior to the 2025-26 Premier League campaign coming to a close - meaning that the risk is being run of final day knocks being picked up.
A provisional party, which can include as many as 55 names, needs to be drawn up by May 11. International head coaches then have until May 30 in which to finalise their plans, meaning that England can tinker with their selection before heading across the Atlantic and readying themselves for a tournament opener against Croatia on June 17.