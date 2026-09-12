'You need to adapt!' - Man City boss Enzo Maresca delivers blunt message to Michael Carrick ahead of derby clash against Man Utd

Addressing the preparation disparity, Maresca offered little comfort to his opposite number. The Italian tactician highlighted that City navigated an identical scenario last season, hosting Napoli on a Thursday before travelling to Arsenal on Sunday.

"To be honest, the club mentioned to me that it happened exactly the same last year when the club played Napoli and then after two days played Arsenal. Sometimes it happens in football," Maresca explained. "I don't have any doubt that Man United are going to be ready for that."

The City boss insisted that such hurdles are an unavoidable aspect of elite competition. He urged the Red Devils to accept the circumstances, adding: "That happens and you need to adapt. It happened last year with us, this season with them, next season it will happen with a different team. The only thing I can say is that happened and you need to adapt."



