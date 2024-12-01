Malik Tillman, Ricardo Pepi feature as PSV batter Utrecht to extend lead atop Eredivisie

Malik Tillman played every minute, while Ricardo Pepi came off the bench in a 5-2 win for the Dutch League leaders

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Malik Tillman played every minute in 5-2 win

Ricardo Pepi came off the bench to replace Luuk de Jong

PSV extend Eredivisie lead to eight points Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱