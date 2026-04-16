‘Got a bit of magic’ - Why Elliot Anderson is so in demand as former Nottingham Forest captain explains key qualities of England’s ‘shining light’

Lansbury was on Forest’s books when suffering his personal health scare, with the classy midfielder filling captaincy duties across his five-year stint at the City Ground. Quizzed on the type of skipper that he wanted to be, the Arsenal academy graduate said: “Someone that led by example on the pitch. Obviously I had Chrissy Cohen in front of me and he was a great role model and such a shame that he had to finish early with his knees because he was someone that I really looked up to when I first went there and he welcomed me with open arms.

“Obviously taking the armband was amazing for me, but personally I wanted to do it on the pitch. I'm not really a shouter in the changing room, my motivation is for them to see me working hard on the pitch and I felt like I gave that to Forest.”

He added when asked if he has always favoured those that lead by action rather than words: “I think so, I like to see someone step up and really take the game. If you're wearing the armband, it does come with a bit more pressure because you are the captain of the team and you do have to perform.

“Some players do scream and shout to get themselves going but for me, I prefer someone that you look around, he's got the armband on and he's grafting, he's doing well, he's playing, he's doing everything and I feel like you get a positive connection off that when you're playing with someone like that.”