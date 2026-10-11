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Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Luke Shaw injury blow? Man Utd star seen limping after fiery Tottenham draw at Old Trafford

L. Shaw
Manchester United
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League

Manchester United face a nervous wait over the fitness of Luke Shaw after he was spotted limping out of Old Trafford on Saturday. The left-back's potential injury follows a chaotic 1-1 draw with Tottenham where Spurs equalised late on despite being down to ten men.

  • A bitter pill for Carrick

    United manager Michael Carrick faces a fresh defensive headache after Shaw appeared to suffer an injury during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Tottenham. The England international was spotted limping heavily and wincing as he navigated the Old Trafford carpark following the final whistle.

    Shaw had been involved in a fiery encounter that saw Spurs reduced to ten men in the second half. He played on until being substituted in the 95th minute for Ayden Heaven, but the post-match footage suggests he did not escape the bruising contest unscathed.

  • Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Tempers boil over

    The potential injury caps off a frustrating afternoon for United, who threw away a late lead against the relegation-threatened visitors. Bryan Mbeumo had seemingly put Carrick’s men on course for only their second league win of the season with a superb 73rd-minute strike past Antonín Kinsky.

    The match then descended into chaos just five minutes later. Shaw and Rodrigo Bentancur clashed on the touchline, resulting in the United defender shoving the Uruguayan. Bentancur retaliated with a headbutt, earning a straight red card while Shaw received a booking for his part in the altercation.


  • Spurs strike late

    Despite being a man down, the visitors showed incredible resilience to snatch a point in the dying moments. Dominic Solanke broke United hearts when he glanced Sandro Tonali’s cross into the net, sending the travelling Tottenham support into delirium and lifting them off the bottom of the Premier League table.

    For United, the result leaves them languishing in 12th place. It marks another disappointing outcome for Carrick, whose side failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage and close out a crucial victory at home.

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  • Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Champions League test looms

    The timing of Shaw's potential setback could hardly be worse for the Red Devils. With Harry Amass standing as the only other specialist left-back in the senior squad, Carrick will be sweating on his first-choice defender's fitness ahead of a vital week.

    United desperately need to break a four-match winless streak when they host Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night. They then travelling to Elland Road for a high-stakes Premier League clash against bitter rivals Leeds United next weekend.

Champions League
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV