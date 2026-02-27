Luis Enrique warns Chelsea, Liverpool & Co that PSG are fearless as 'everyone knows' they can win Champions League again

Speaking to the media shortly after the brackets were confirmed, Enrique highlighted the shift in perception regarding his team. The manager is fully aware that expectations have heightened, but he views this as a testament to the progress made under his tutelage.

"It's different from last year where nobody thought we could win the Champions League. Today, everyone knows we can win this competition," he explained. "For that, we have to improve our performances, we are aware of it. But what we saw is positive, and we have to get used to the different circumstances."

PSG have had to navigate various tactical hurdles throughout a demanding campaign, yet they remain the team to beat. Enrique pointed to their mental toughness as a key asset.

Enrique stating: "What makes me optimistic is seeing the team's ability to handle the problems encountered this season. During the season, we showed many times what our team was. We played many good games. Statistically, it's even better in certain aspects. I am happy in the way we prepare for matches, how we perform. The team shows its ability to overcome difficult situations and problems."