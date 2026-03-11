Luca Toni gives his opinion on the Serie A championship and, in particular, on the scoring charts which, after the first 28 matchdays, see only one player (Inter's Argentine Lautaro Martinez) in double figures with 14 goals scored.

The former Italian national team striker (who played for Modena, Empoli, Fiorenzuola, Lodigiani, Treviso, Vicenza, Brescia, Palermo, Fiorentina, Bayern Munich, Roma, Genoa, Juventus, Al-Nasr and Verona during his career, scoring over 300 goals as a professional) said in a podcast with Giampaolo Pazzini: "Where do strikers go who go everywhere except the penalty area? They don't go into the area, they go around it. If you're a centre forward, can you go and make a cross? In my opinion, no, even though I'm not a Serie A coach. If I were the striker, I would never go and make a cross. I would say: sorry, coach, we've made a little mistake, maybe it's better if I stay in the box."