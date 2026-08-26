Louis van Gaal delivers surprise message and praise for new Netherlands manager Xavi Hernandez

In his surprise address, the veteran Dutch coach highlighted Xavi's incredible tactical awareness, positional sense, and pinpoint passing accuracy that allowed him to overcome physical limitations and dominate world football. He pointed to the multitude of trophies Xavi accumulated as both a player and a manager as proof of his elite pedigree.

"Xavi, I want to warmly welcome you as our new head coach in the Netherlands. I knew you as a player, I even gave you your debut in the Super Cup match against Mallorca. You must remember it. Unfortunately we lost 2-1, but you scored that only goal. That says something about you, Xavi."

"As a player you clearly developed fantastically, despite the obstacles of your physical limitations. But you had tremendous tactical ability, positioning, and truly very accurate passing. What more can I say? You won so many titles as a player, and Barcelona benefited enormously from your quality."