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Lothar Matthaus warns Jurgen Klopp 'charisma' won't be enough to lift Germany out of crisis
A new man for an old problem
Klopp has taken the reins after Julian Nagelsmann's departure following another underwhelming World Cup showing, continuing a difficult run for the national team that stretches back to their group-stage exit in Russia in 2018. Neither Joachim Low's eventual successor Hansi Flick nor Nagelsmann himself managed to restore Germany to the level expected of a nation with their footballing pedigree, leaving Klopp to inherit a squad and a set of problems that have proved resistant to previous fixes.
His appointment had long been considered a formality in German football circles, with the timing never quite aligning until now. Klopp arrives with energy, existing relationships throughout the DFB hierarchy, and deep familiarity with the domestic game, all factors that made him an obvious candidate once the position became available.
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Matthaus was quick to inject a heavy dose of pragmatism into the public discourse. Speaking to Sky Sport, the icon warned that even a manager of Klopp’s generational standing will not enjoy an extended honeymoon period from the demanding German press if the technical transition fails to yield immediate domestic improvement on the pitch.
"Now it depends on how it is implemented," Matthaus pointed out bluntly. "Despite his charisma, his personality and his successes, he is also measured by results. Klopp is 20 years older than Julian Nagelsmann, and he has correspondingly more experience. Communication is Jurgen’s great strength; he should do one or two things better than his predecessor in dealing with the players. But even he is only allowed to play with eleven men who have a German passport."
The challenge of squad personnel
One of the biggest hurdles facing Klopp is the perceived stagnation of the national team roster. For several years, critics have argued that Germany has relied too heavily on established names who have failed to replicate their club form on the international stage.
Matthaus elaborates on this challenge by noting that Klopp cannot simply create world-class players out of thin air to solve the team's depth issues. "In the past, one or the other talent may have been left behind because the last national coach sometimes relied on other players who didn’t perform as well anymore but who had a certain standing with him."
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No overnight revolution
Matthaus was also to temper expectations around any immediate squad revolution under the new coach, pointing out that talent identification will not happen overnight. "Of course, Klopp can't invent new players, but he will look around so that he and his coaching team have everyone in view. Then he will try to form a team that will lead us back to where we expect them to be," he added, stressing the importance of a fresh, wide-ranging assessment of the player pool.
Klopp will not have the luxury of a gentle entry into international management, with a high-stakes competitive schedule waiting for him as soon as the autumn international windows slide into view. Germany is slated to kick off its gruelling UEFA Nations League group-stage campaign against highly disciplined tactical opposition in the form of the Netherlands, Greece, and Serbia.
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