'It wasn't a mistake' - Lois Openda reflects on difficult Juventus spell after finding form at Lyon

Despite struggling in front of goal and missing out on Belgium's 2026 World Cup squad, Openda insists his solitary campaign in Italy was still beneficial for his career.

Addressing his initial talks with the club and the tactical nature of Serie A, he told L'Equipe: "I spoke with Damien Comolli, who was then the club director, and he explained how he intended to use me in a difficult league. In Italy, the team that really exploits depth is Inter. Roma are only just starting to understand it."

The Belgian attacker then shed light on the competition in attack and why he decided to move on: "The coach wanted me, but Vlahovic and David were already playing in my position. I had good chemistry with David, but the team wasn't used to playing with a player who runs in behind, and Vlahovic tended to keep the ball to himself.

"I tried to get my chance, and sometimes I did, but towards the end of the season, I realised that to play, I had to leave. It wasn't a mistake, and it allowed me to work on aspects I hadn't considered. I knew exactly what I was getting into, and I'm sure that in other circumstances, it would have gone better."