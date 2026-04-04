Getty Images Sport
Liverpool suffer worst season since pre-Jurgen Klopp era as pressure builds on Arne Slot after FA Cup loss to Man City
A season of unwanted records
The defeat in Manchester was not just a blow to Liverpool's trophy hopes; it also cemented this campaign as one of the club's worst in modern memory. The Reds have now lost 15 matches across all competitions this term, their highest number of defeats in a single season since the 2014-15 campaign. That year, under the stewardship of Brendan Rodgers, the club lost 18 games and eventually finished outside the top four.
The statistics make for grim reading for the Anfield faithful, especially given the contrast to the consistent success enjoyed during the Jurgen Klopp era. Erling Haaland proved to be the chief tormentor once again, netting a hat-trick to become the first player to score five goals against Liverpool in a single season since Matt Le Tissier achieved the feat for Southampton in 1993-94. Antoine Semenyo also found the net, while Mohamed Salah's missed penalty compounded a miserable afternoon for the visitors.
- Getty Images Sport
Slot identifies 'reoccurring themes'
Despite the heavy scoreline, Slot tried to find positives in the early exchanges before acknowledging the team's familiar failings. Speaking to BBC Sport after the final whistle, the Dutchman remained defiant about the tactical approach while lamenting the lack of execution in both boxes.
"I liked a lot I saw today [in the opening 35 minutes]," Slot noted. "We did a lot very well on and off the ball, generated some good chances. We kept them away from any danger. Until that penalty moment, there was a lot to like. The 20 minutes after, for what you can expect of a Liverpool team were far from good enough defensively. There are many reoccurring themes. One is that we miss our chances, one is, in general, we don't concede much but the few chances we concede go in. That is maybe due to how much we put in. We have to improve the box defending and that was also shown today."
Mental fragility creeping in
The nature of the collapse has raised questions about the squad's mentality during high-pressure moments. After holding firm for nearly 40 minutes, the floodgates opened, leaving senior players searching for answers. Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai was candid in his assessment of the performance, suggesting the team lacked the necessary grit to compete with a side of City's calibre.
"The fighting spirit wasn't there enough, the mentality wasn't there enough. None of us were there, to be honest, as much as we could be," said the Hungarian midfielder.
- Getty Images Sport
Parisian lifeline on the horizon
There is little time for Slot to dwell on the FA Cup exit as Liverpool must now pivot to European competition. A Champions League quarter-final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain awaits on Wednesday, providing a rare opportunity to flip the script on a disastrous domestic season. For the players, the trip to the Parc des Princes represents a chance to prove they can still compete at the highest level.