Liverpool Women midfielder Sofie Lundgaard completes permanent switch to Eintracht Frankfurt

Lundgaard's departure was met with heartfelt appreciation from the Merseyside club, who praised the midfielder's dedication and resilience throughout her challenging recovery from injury.

In an official club statement, Liverpool Women confirmed the transfer: "The midfielder's three-and-a-half-year spell on Merseyside comes to a conclusion with the switch to Germany. Lundgaard joined the Reds in January 2023 and went on to make 31 appearances across her opening 18 months at the club. The misfortune of suffering two anterior cruciate ligament injuries meant the Dane was only able to feature 11 times during the past two campaigns. She now bids farewell to Liverpool to link up with Eintracht in the Frauen-Bundesliga. Everyone at LFC Women thanks Sofie for her contributions and wishes her the best for the future."

Reflecting on her move to Germany, the 24-year-old shared an emotional farewell message to the Anfield faithful: "Liverpool, my home away from home for the last 3.5 years. I never thought saying goodbye would be this hard, but I'm leaving with more than I ever could have imagined.

"I've created memories I'll carry with me forever, but most importantly, friendships for life. Ill always be so thankful for that. Wearing the Liverpool badge has been a dream come true - something I'll forever be proud of! Playing in front of all the fans has been so special. All the support has meant more than you know, and I will now be one of you too! Thank you Reds. Sof x".