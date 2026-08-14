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Liverpool Women midfielder Sofie Lundgaard completes permanent switch to Eintracht Frankfurt
Lundgaard seals Frankfurt switch
Danish midfielder Lundgaard has officially ended her three-and-a-half-year spell with Liverpool Women after completing a permanent switch to Frauen-Bundesliga outfit Frankfurt. The 24-year-old originally arrived from Fortuna Hjorring in January 2023, making an immediate impact with 31 appearances across her first 18 months on Merseyside. However, her playing time was heavily curtailed to just three substitute outings last season following gruelling rehabilitation periods for knee ligament damage and a broken foot.
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Reds confirm midfielder departure
Lundgaard's departure was met with heartfelt appreciation from the Merseyside club, who praised the midfielder's dedication and resilience throughout her challenging recovery from injury.
In an official club statement, Liverpool Women confirmed the transfer: "The midfielder's three-and-a-half-year spell on Merseyside comes to a conclusion with the switch to Germany. Lundgaard joined the Reds in January 2023 and went on to make 31 appearances across her opening 18 months at the club. The misfortune of suffering two anterior cruciate ligament injuries meant the Dane was only able to feature 11 times during the past two campaigns. She now bids farewell to Liverpool to link up with Eintracht in the Frauen-Bundesliga. Everyone at LFC Women thanks Sofie for her contributions and wishes her the best for the future."
Reflecting on her move to Germany, the 24-year-old shared an emotional farewell message to the Anfield faithful: "Liverpool, my home away from home for the last 3.5 years. I never thought saying goodbye would be this hard, but I'm leaving with more than I ever could have imagined.
"I've created memories I'll carry with me forever, but most importantly, friendships for life. Ill always be so thankful for that. Wearing the Liverpool badge has been a dream come true - something I'll forever be proud of! Playing in front of all the fans has been so special. All the support has meant more than you know, and I will now be one of you too! Thank you Reds. Sof x".
Fresh start in Germany
Heading to the Frauen-Bundesliga provides Lundgaard with a golden opportunity to rediscover her finest form in one of European women's football's premier divisions. The former Denmark youth international is widely regarded as having the technical quality and upside to establish herself as a vital midfield anchor for Frankfurt. For Liverpool, sanctioning the move represents another step in head coach Gareth Taylor's ongoing squad evolution ahead of a fiercely competitive Women's Super League campaign.
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Bundesliga challenge awaits Dane
Lundgaard now turns her focus to integrating quickly into the Frankfurt setup as she looks to secure a starting role ahead of their domestic and European campaigns. Her new side requires proven quality and depth in the engine room to sustain a push near the top of the Frauen-Bundesliga table. For the Danish midfielder, maintaining full fitness over an uninterrupted season remains the immediate priority in her bid to showcase her true capabilities in Germany.
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