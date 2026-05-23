Liverpool in 'strong position' to sign 'leading transfer target' Yan Diomande as possible fee for RB Leipzig star emerges

While the technical forward remains completely insulated from the off-field negotiations handled by his representatives, he admitted that being linked with the world's elite institutions provides immense professional encouragement.

Addressing the ongoing media speculation surrounding his long-term future earlier this month, Diomande said: “Imagine people say you go to Chelsea or Real Madrid (as examples of big clubs) to do this job… you’re going to be happy and motivated to do more. I don’t think about it too much because my focus is on the pitch, my job is playing football, that takes care of everything but it gives me a lot of motivation to see people talking about me.”