Liverpool have moved quickly to secure the services of Colombian wonderkid Samuel Martinez from Atletico Nacional. The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has emerged as one of the most sought-after teenagers in world football following a series of standout performances on the international stage.

The deal, which is reported to be worth in the region of £740,000, underscores Liverpool's commitment to scouting global markets for elite youth talent. Martinez caught the attention of the scouting department during the South American U17 Championship, where he was instrumental in leading his nation to continental glory, starting five of their six games and contributing three vital assists.