Liverpool player ratings vs Aston Villa: Is Arne Slot's time up?! Wretched Reds routed by Ollie Watkins & Co. despite best efforts of teenager Rio Ngumoha

Villa were on the front foot from the first whistle, and after a brief Liverpool resurgence, they took the lead shortly before half-time when Morgan Rogers curled home wonderfully at the end of a clever corner routine. The visitors levelled early in the second period, though, as the unmarked Virgil van Dijk nodded in from a free-kick.

That didn't prove to be the catalyst for a comeback, however, as Unai Emery's men restored their advantage within five minutes. Moments after the impressive Rio Ngumoha had smacked the post, Dominik Szoboszlai's slip at the other end was brutally punished by a combination of Rogers and Watkins, with the latter squeezing a finish into the bottom corner. Emi Buendia then struck the upright, but Villa didn't have to wait long for their third as Watkins pounced from close range after Giorgi Mamardashvili parried a shot into a dangerous area.

The England striker then turned provider in the final minute of normal time, laying a pass to John McGinn, who was given all the time in the world to pick out the top corner from the edge of the box and confirm another miserable night for the champions. There was time still for Van Dijk to add his second with another header, but it was nothing more than a consolation. The result means Villa have bunny-hopped Liverpool into fourth to rubber-stamp their Champions League qualification, while there is still work to do for Slot's side.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Villa Park...