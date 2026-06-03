Liverpool and Man City given huge boost as Bayern and Dortmund pull out of talks to sign Hertha Berlin wonderkid over agent's demands

Hertha Berlin wonderkid Eichhorn is expected to leave the capital this summer, but a dream move to the Allianz Arena is now off the table. Despite long-standing interest from Bayern sporting director Max Eberl, the Bavarian giants have officially pulled out of the race, according to Kicker. While Eberl was a vocal supporter of the transfer and maintained regular contact with the player's camp, a consensus could not be reached within the club's hierarchy.

Internal doubts at Bayern began to surface as early as January, when it became clear that the supporters of the deal no longer held a majority. Following the latest round of internal discussions, the club reiterated their stance. Bayern have decided to shift their focus toward developing their own academy products instead of sanctioning a massive financial package for the Hertha starlet.