Liverpool's great escape is on! January singings proving key to Reds' hopes of Women's Super League survival

Liverpool were not expected to struggle like this. Yes, the Reds lost their star player, Olivia Smith, in the summer transfer window, as she joined Arsenal for a record-breaking £1 million fee, and the departure of vice-captain Taylor Hinds to the same club was another blow. But to have to wait until 2026 for a first victory of the 2025-26 campaign while propping up the WSL table for almost half of the campaign was not what anyone was predicting.

As the winter break hit, the first managerial departures came. Jocelyn Precheur of sixth-placed London City Lionesses was one that shocked many, while Rehanne Skinner's West Ham exit was less surprising given the Hammers were right down there in the doldrums with Liverpool. Some were waiting for the Reds to act as well, for them to bid farewell to Gareth Taylor just half-a-season into his time on Merseyside. But the club stuck with the former Manchester City boss and, after a fruitful January transfer window, the tables are finally starting to turn.

Off the foot of the table for the first time since November, Liverpool seem to be moving in the right direction again. So what was going so wrong for the former champions? And are they really turning a corner now, steering away from risk of relegation? Or could there still be danger ahead for a side that finished fourth just two years ago?