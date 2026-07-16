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Liverpool and Dominik Szoboszlai close to agreeing long-term contract extension for midfielder
Liverpool move to secure Szoboszlai's future
Szoboszlai is set to commit his future to Liverpool by signing a new long-term contract. According to The Athletic, there is an outline agreement in place with the Hungary international, following months of negotiations between sporting director Richard Hughes and his representatives.
The playmaker still has two years remaining on his current deal, but extending his stay became a priority for the club after his consistent performances in the Premier League. The agreement also ends speculation over his future and provides an early boost for new head coach Andoni Iraola.
Since joining from RB Leipzig in a £60 million move in 2023, the 25-year-old has established himself as one of Liverpool's key players. He helped the Reds win the Premier League title in 2024-25 before standing out individually during a difficult 2025-26 campaign.
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Szoboszlai reiterates his commitment to Liverpool
Szoboszlai briefly discussed his future after Liverpool's Merseyside derby victory over Everton in April, while negotiations over a new contract were still ongoing. Although he confirmed there had been no breakthrough at the time, he reiterated his desire to remain at Anfield.
"There has been no real progression, so I cannot say anything new about my contract situation," he told reporters. "As you guys know, my contract ends in 2028, so I am ready to go every day, every week, and then let’s see. Of course I see myself here in the long term, but it is not really in my hands any more. I love being here. I love the fans. My family is happy."
A cornerstone for Liverpool's new era
Securing Szoboszlai's long-term future gives Liverpool an important foundation as the club begins a new chapter under Iraola. Keeping one of their most influential players removes uncertainty during a summer of transition.
The Hungary international has also demonstrated his value through his versatility, operating as a No. 10, winger, deep-lying midfielder and even at right-back when required. Last season, he contributed 13 goals and 12 assists in 53 appearances across all competitions, becoming the first Liverpool midfielder since Steven Gerrard in 2013-14 to reach double figures for both goals and assists.
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What comes next?
With the agreement effectively in place, Szoboszlai is expected to join Liverpool's pre-season tour of the United States. His availability from the start will give Iraola valuable time to integrate one of his most important players into his system. As Liverpool prepare for a new campaign, resolving Szoboszlai's contract allows both player and club to focus fully on returning to the top of English and European football.
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