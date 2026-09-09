AFP
Liverpool complete stunning Anfield comeback as Alexis Mac Allister screamer sinks Atletico Madrid in Champions League opener
Liverpool secure victory over Atletico Madrid
Playing in front of their passionate home supporters, the Reds delivered an impressive performance to claim all three points in their European opener. The victory did not come easily for the hosts, who had to overcome an early setback after falling behind within the first 17 minutes of the contest. However, the Reds showed great resilience to turn the match around and earn a crucial win on home turf.
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Early shock leads to Liverpool equaliser
Los Rojiblancos made a bright start to the match and stunned the Anfield crowd by taking the lead in the 17th minute. Llorente found the back of the net to give Atletico an early advantage in the fixture.
Liverpool gradually built momentum as the opening half progressed and found a way back into the game five minutes before the break. Szoboszlai levelled the scoring for the Reds, finishing capably following a clever assist from team-mate Ronald Araujo to ensure the sides went into half-time at 1-1.
Mac Allister strike completes Anfield comeback
The momentum remained firmly with Liverpool as the second half got underway, and the hosts needed just five minutes after the restart to complete their comeback. Mac Allister produced the decisive moment that put the Reds ahead for the first time in the match.
The midfielder registered his name on the score sheet with a powerful strike from outside the penalty area, altering the scoreline to 2-1. Liverpool then managed the remainder of the contest effectively to defend their lead until the final whistle.
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Focus shifts to domestic league action
With a victorious start to their Champions League campaign secured, Andoni Iraola's side will quickly shift their focus back to domestic duties. The Reds are scheduled to play in the Premier League next, hosting Fulham at Anfield this coming weekend.
On the other hand, Los Rojiblancos will look to put this European setback behind them as they return to domestic league competition. Atletico will travel away from home to face Real Sociedad in their upcoming Liga match.
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